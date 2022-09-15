Lionel Messi continues to impress for PSG this season and became the first man to score against 39 different teams in the UEFA Champions League history after he netted in a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the last and has scored against 38 opponents.

Lionel Messi has now scored against 39 different clubs in the Champions League, more than any other player 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ijNRpmoGcd — GOAL (@goal) September 14, 2022

