We are all set to watch Lionel Messi in the world stage for one final time as he is featuring for Argentina against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. This is the second World Cup final Lionel Messi is taking part in. His journey in the five world cups has made him the all-time record holder for most games played at the FIFA World Cup (26). He surpassed Lothar Matheus in achieving this amazing record as the final gets kicked off in the Lusail Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Graphic That Compares His World Cup Journey to That of Lionel Messi Ahead of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

Lionel Messi Becomes Most-Capped Player at World Cups

26 - Lionel Messi is set to become the all-time record holder for most games played at the World Cup (26). Enduring. pic.twitter.com/WmDnXp6h6n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)