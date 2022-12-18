Jersey No. 10s always had a special place in the sporting world and also in the hearts of the fans. Amidst the grand preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a graphic comparing the World Cup journey of two celebrated jersey no. 10s of the sporting world, Sachin himself and Lionel Messi. Like Sachin finally got his hand on the ODI World Cup in his last World Cup in 2011, Messi will also play his last World Cup game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final against France. The buildup of the situations has made the cricketing legend find connection between himself and Lionel Messi as he shared the graphic. Fans Greet Sachin Tendulkar in Flight with 'Sachin, Sachin!' Chants, Legendary Cricketer Reacts to Viral Video.

Sachin Tendulkar Compares His World Cup Journey With Lionel Messi

2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions 2022 ? What do you think guys?#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/U5OMmg0XSB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

