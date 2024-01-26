Yet another video of Lionel Messi is going viral over social media where he can be seen signing a fan's Argentina jersey on the road in the middle of the traffic while sitting in his car. In the video, fans can be seen handing over the jersey to Messi which he went on to sign with a marker pen and then handed the jersey back over to the fans while sitting in his car. After that fans can be seen pleased by this gesture of Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi to Make Super Bowl Debut, Set to Appear in Michelob Ultra Advertisement.

Watch Video Here

Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic pic.twitter.com/wWRaDZRTD8 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 26, 2024

