Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lost to Al-Hilal in the opening match of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 by a score of 4-3. While Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored goals for Inter Miami, Malcolm scored the winning goal at 88th minute to secure victory for Al-Hilal. Lionel Messi Features in Latest Saudi Tourism Ad Ahead of Riyadh Season Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Result

Final from tonight’s match in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/irbngZ8oac — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)