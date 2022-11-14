Lionel Messi has reached Abu Dhabi where he will join the Argentina national team. The Argentina skipper was also accompanied by Angel di Maria. The Albiceleste begin their world cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. Before this, they will face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly match in UAE.

Messi Reaches Abu Dhabi

Lionel Messi is in Abu Dhabi and with the Argentina team for the World Cup. Via @ARG4ARB. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/wG8DOJvQiN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 14, 2022

Messi Meets AFA President

AFA President Chiqui Tapia to Lionel Messi on Twitter: "If it's with you, I know we'll be fine. 🇶🇦🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/MxPwT0EEUo — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 14, 2022

