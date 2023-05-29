Will Lionel Messi leave PSG? The Argentina star was spotted at a Coldplay concert in Barcelona instead of attending the UNFP awards ceremony in Paris. Messi scored in PSG's 1-1 draw with Strasbourg and played a crucial part in PSG winning the Ligue 1 title. He was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year but skipped the ceremony and attended the Montjuic Stadium concert with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and former teammate Cesc Fabregas. Kylian Mbappe Wins Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award for Fourth Consecutive Time.

Lionel Messi Attends Coldplay Concert, Watch Here

Leo Messi, not at UNFP ceremony with PSG tonight — he’s at Coldplay concert in Barcelona. 🏟️🎶 #Messi Barça fans chanting for Leo there, via @gerardromero ⤵️🎥 pic.twitter.com/Kqia0eWXR0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)