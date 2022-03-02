Lionel Messi is set to have a burger named after him. Yes, you read that right. The special Lionel Messi burger would be available at Hard Rock Cafes and fans would be quite eager to grab on to one of them!

See This Tweet:

Lionel Messi now has his own burger at the Hard Rock Cafes, called the Messi Burger. This via @HRCtenerife. pic.twitter.com/dYlDdLi3XO — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 2, 2022

