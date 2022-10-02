Lionel Messi took to Instagram to react after scoring in PSG's win over Nice in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, October 2. The Argentine has shown glimpses of his old form this season as he scored the opener in the 29th minute before Kylian Mbappe's 83rd-minute strike helped PSG clinch all three points following a comeback by Nice. Taking to the social media platform, Messi shared some sensational snaps from the game of him and his teammates celebrating:

Lionel Messi's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

