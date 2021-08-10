Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to join PSG for a couple of years. He will also have an option to extend his contract for a year more. Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about Messi agreeing to join PSG. He has been reportedly offered a salary of USD 40 million.

Check out the tweet below:

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

