Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15. However, the price of meeting Messi is quite extravagant, with organisers selling a single ticket for INR 10 Lakh, which includes a handshake and a photo with the Inter Miami player. These are special tickets, which are different from regular tickets on offer for Messi's GOAT India Tour, which starts from onward of INR 4000. Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 13. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Schedule: Argentina Legend to Arrive in Kolkata on December 13.

Meeting With Lionel Messi To Cost INR 10 Lakh

Lionel Messi ticket (Photo Messi @district)

