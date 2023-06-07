Lionel Messi has stayed undecided on his future destination for the last few days after his departure from PSG was confirmed. He had to choose between Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, USA club Inter Miami and Barcelona. He is all set to settle with USA as his next destination as he will sign a contract with the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi Likely to Join MLS Side Inter Miami

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami 🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen. 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

