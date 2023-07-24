There was no doubt that Lionel Messi’s debut match with Inter Miami was going to be sold-out but it was not known that it would be the most-watched American football match in USA’s television history. Messi’s debut match with Inter Miami registered a record 12.5 million viewers in the US.

Most Watched Football Match in America

