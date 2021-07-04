Lionel Messi's goal during the dying minutes of the game against Ecuador helps Argentina win Copa America 2021 game. Lionel Messi's team wins 3-0 to book a berth in the semi-finals.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! @Argentina venció 3-0 a @LaTri con goles de Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martínez y Lionel Messi para avanzar a las Semifinales de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Ecuador 🇪🇨#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/NGkMgHJ6iT — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)