Liverpool FC defeated arch-rivals Everton in the latest Merseyside derby at Anfield, Liverpool. It was Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah who scored the first goal of the match in the 36th minute. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Liverpool's favour. Soon after the restart, James Tarkowski came very close to equalise but the Everton defender could only hit the bar. Meanwhile, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool's lead within 14 seconds of Tarkowski's effort. It was Gakpo's first goal since his $44.91 million transfer move in the winter transfer window. After taking a two-goal lead, Liverpool managed to control the game and secured a very important three points. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Liverpool 2–0 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Highlights

