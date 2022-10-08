Erling Haaland was among scorers as Manchester City defeated Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland, who scored in the 65th minute, now has netted 20 goals in the season thus far. Joao Cancelo opened the score in the 20th minute and then goals from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in the 32nd and 49th minute handed Man City a 3-0 lead before Haaland slotted the fourth goal. You can watch Manchester City vs Southampton Goal Video Highlights here.

