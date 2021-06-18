Manchester City hails midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for his stunning goal against Denmark in Euro 2020. Check out the goal and City's tweet below:

🇧🇪 Goal of the Round 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥! ⚽️ SO much to admire about this sweeping Belgium move, finished off by Kevin De Bruyne 🥰@GazpromFootball | #EUROGOTR | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Manchester City's tweet:

It was a brilliant left foot strike from the edge of the box for @DeBruyneKev! He gives #BEL the lead in their match against #DEN ⚽ #EURO2020 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/S6jVMECFBl — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 17, 2021

