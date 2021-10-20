Manchester City sealed a comprehensive 5-1 win over Club Brugge in UCL 2021-22 match. Riyad Mahrez scored a brace in the game and thus led the team to a stunning 5-1 win over Club Brugge.

Twitter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)