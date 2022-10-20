Manchester United continued their upward trend under Erik ten Hag as they made a huge statement with a dominant win against Tottenham Hotspur. Bruno Fernandes and Fred got among the goals as the Red Devils came out as 2-0 winners. United are within touching distance of the top four.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights

