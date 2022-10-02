Manchester United fans were exiting the Etihad Stadium before half-time of their derby clash against Manchester City in the Premier League. Braces from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden had put the defending champions 4-0 ahead before the break.

Fans Leave Stadium

Manchester United fans are already leaving the Etihad. The first half ends 4-0 in favor of Man City. 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/GPgCsPtbcZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 2, 2022

Watch Video

Manchester United fans leaving just before halftime, wow 😂😂💔#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/tYZG2IgXjQ — Glorious Lexzy (@gloriousdjlexzy) October 2, 2022

