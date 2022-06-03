David de Gea has been named Manchester United's Player's Player of the Year 2021-22. The United goalkeeper was in superb form this season, despite the team not playing well. He has been a consistent figure in the team as he produced sublime saves quite regularly in the last season. He also became the first Manchester United player to win the award four times.

🥁 The award for our 2021/22 Players' Player of the Year goes to... 1⃣ @D_DeGea! 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

