Manchester United have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Brazilian forward's transfer from Wolves to Manchester United was announced by both clubs in statements on social media. There were several speculations doing the rounds on Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United ahead of the 2025-26 season and he has become the first signing for Ruben Amorim and his team in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has been a prolific goal-scorer for Wolves in his two-and-a-half-season stint with the club, scoring 33 times in 92 matches. Matheus Cunha had earlier joined Wolves in 2022 from Atletico Madrid. Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Saudi Pro League Giants Al-Hilal Prepare $135m Bid For Manchester United Captain; Coach Ruben Amorim Plans Replacement.

Matheus Cunha Joins Manchester United

Our first signing of the summer has been agreed 🇧🇷✍️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)