Arsenal faces Manchester United at Old Trafford and the Gunners looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League points table. Anticipating this big game, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has tweeted how excited he is for this big game. Ranveer Singh Takes Penalty in ‘Socks’ During Half-Time At Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Encounter in Premier League.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Tweet Below:

One of the biggest rivalries in football! Manchester United vs Arsenal! The buoyant Red Devils vs the resurgent Gunners! Should be a cracker! How do you think this one will go? @premierleague @PLforIndia @ManUtd @Arsenal #MUNARS ⚽️🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/qGiZw6QuO0 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)