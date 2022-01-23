Marcus Rashford produced a late strike in the dying stages of the game to help Manchester United register an important victory over West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, January 22. With this win, Manchester United entered the top four on the Premier League 2021-22 points table. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-0 West Ham Marcus Rashford's goal in the dying seconds gives the home side a hard earned victory at Old Trafford#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/pMEhUT0Asl — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2022

