Bottom-placed Southampton FC will be playing one last game in the English Premier League 2024-25, before getting relegated to the second division, as they face Arsenal FC. The Southampton vs Arsenal EPL 2024-25 match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, beginning at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Southampton vs Arsenal live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal EPL 2024-25 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Golden Boot 2025: Who Will Win European Golden Boot? Check List of Contenders Featuring Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski Among Others.

Southampton vs Arsenal EPL 2024-25

⚫️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔴 🆚 Southampton 🕓 4pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ St. Mary’s Stadium pic.twitter.com/EDGidRPgHu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 25, 2025

