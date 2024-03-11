Luka Modric and Toni Kroos the mid-field stars for Real Madrid now have completed 350 and 300 matches each in La Liga while playing for the club. This happened during the match against Celta Vigo on Sunday, March 10. Luka Modric joined Real Madrid back in 2012 and Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014. Since then both of them have helped the team quite a lot. Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are one of the best mid-fielders all around the world and are always there to make an impact for their team. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Regains Seven-Point Lead Over Girona FC in Spanish League After Routing Celta Vigo.

