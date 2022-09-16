Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been awarded with the Premier League Manager of the Month honour for August, 2022. Gunners got off to a great start to the EPL season, winning five out of five games before falling to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Arsenal are currently in the first position in the Premier League points table with 15 points.

Check Arsenal's Tweet:

A strong start rewarded. 🏆 @M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! Let's keep pushing forward - together ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)