Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has won Premier League Manager of the Month for March 2022. The Spaniard has done a good job with Arsenal in March, leading the team to three Premier League victories where his side scored six goals as well.

✅ Six goals ✅ Three wins@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! 🤩 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)