Mohamed Salah has ended all speculations about his future by signing a new long-term contract at Liverpool. This new contract would keep Salah at the club till 2025. Salah was earlier reported to be heading for a free exit from Liverpool with talks of a new contract being stagnant. After signing his new deal, he said, "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next."

See Liverpool's Tweet:

We’re delighted to announce that @MoSalah has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! ❤️#SalahStays — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

