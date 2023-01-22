Mohammedan SC will face RoundGlass Punjab in the next fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 22. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Mohammedan SC won against Mumbai Kenkre FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab suffered a big loss against table toppers Sreenidi Deccan FC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan SC and RoundGlass Punjab will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website.

