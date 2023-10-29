Mohammedan SC will face Aizawl FC in the highly anticipated fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 29. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, Naihati, West Bengal. Mohammedan SC had an average season last year, and were placed eighth in the standings. However, Aizawl FC also experienced a mixed season last year as they finished in seventh place. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Fancode app or website.

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming

🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🚨 Our #BlackAndWhiteBrigade is all set to lock horns against Aizawl FC in the first match of the #ILeague 2023-24! 📲 Don't forget to tune in at 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 for the live telecast of the match! 📺 #JaanJaanMohammedan #IndianFootball #MDSPAFC pic.twitter.com/ktuL3yAOZu — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)