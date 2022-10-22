Mumbai City FC fails to continue their winning momentum as they drop points again in their third match of the Hero ISL 2022. Mumbai got early lead through Lallianzuala Chhangte which was quickly equalised by Daniel Chima Chukwu. Mumbai kept pushing for goals in the second half, but Jamshedpur successfully stood their ground. Both teams got late chances to score but failed to convert them.

Mumbai City Fc Drop Points At Home:

