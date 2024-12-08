With no wins in the opening three matches of the I League 2024-25 tournament, the Namdhari side will take on Aizawl in the fourth match of the campaign. The Namdhari vs Aizawl FC match will be played at Namdhari Stadium and will start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Namdhari vs Aizawl FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. Namdhari vs Aizawl FC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Namdhari vs Aizawl FC I-League 2024-25 Season

Day 2⃣ of Round 4⃣ takes us to Sri Bhaini Sahib & Shillong, where Namdhari FC & @lajongfc will be looking for their first wins of the season 🙌 Watch LIVE 📺 Sony Sports TEN 2 & https://t.co/C60EZXFrhN#NAMAFC #SLFCRUFC #ILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2WRSWIqLB6 — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) December 8, 2024

