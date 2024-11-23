Namdhari will host Delhi FC in their opening match of the I-League 2024-25. The Namdhari vs Delhi FC match will be played at the Namdhari Stadium. The much-awaited clash will kick off at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. However, the matches will be live telecast from the second round or Matchday 2 onwards. So the Namdhari vs Delhi FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Namdhari vs Delhi FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Namdhari vs Delhi FC for I-League 2024-25 Season

