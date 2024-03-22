After drawing Shillong Lajong in their previous match, Namdhari will face Rajasthan United in their next I-League 2023-24 match. The Namdhari vs Rajasthan United I League match will be played from 03:30 pm IST at the Namdhari Stadium Ground in Punjab. Unfortunately, the Namdhari vs Rajasthan United match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Namdhari vs Rajasthan United match will not be live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Complete Signing of Slovakian Attacker Jakub Vojtus.

Namdhari vs Rajasthan United

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)