Rajasthan FC lost their opening match in the I- League 2024-25 tournament and will look for some points on the board before playing catch-up. They will face Namdhari next. The Namdhari vs Rajasthan United match will be played at Namdhari Stadium and start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on November 30. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Namdhari vs Rajasthan United match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Namdhari vs Rajasthan United will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Namdhari vs Rajasthan United for I-League 2024-25 Season

#ILeague action from Sri Bhaini Sahib and Shillong today as all 4️⃣ teams look for their first win of the season 👀 📺📱🔗 Download SSEN app:https://t.co/lh0wME3JhB - Androidhttps://t.co/RbNjt51Se1 IOS#NAMRUFC #SLFCDEM #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/OrkJ6wQsWo — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) November 30, 2024

