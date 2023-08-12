East Bengal finally has a derby win after early 2019. This time it came in the Durand Cup 2023 Group A encounter through a sole goal scored by Nandha Kumar. The match was closely fought where the players looked like not in their full intensity due to the pre-season not entirely over. Mohun Bagan Super Giant dominated possession, but East Bengal defended well and hit them in counters on occasion. The goal came in one such move. Despite full effort from the likes of Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad in the end, East Bengal held on to their lead and secured a Kolkata Derby victory after eight straight losses.

East Bengal Beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in Durand Cup 2023 Encounter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)