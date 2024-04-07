Gokulam Kerala will be taking on NEROCA FC in their next fixture of I-League 2024. Gokulam are currently placed in the fourth spot of the I-League 2023-24 points table whereas NEROCA are in the 11th spot. Both teams will be willing to win the match and push their rankings in the tournament. The match will be played at SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong. Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Eurosport Network whereas it will be live-streamed on the Fancode app. The match starts from 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). I-League 2023–24: Sergio Barboza’s Twin Strikes Give Delhi FC 2–0 Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)