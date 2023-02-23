NEROCA FC will take on Rajasthan United FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. NEROCA FC suffered a 1-0 loss against Punjab FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United FC played out a 0-0 draw with Kenkre FC. The important I-League match between NEROCA FC and Rajasthan United FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming on the Discovery+ app or website. Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President Blames ‘Conspiracy’ As Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Hacked and Suspended.

NEROCA SC vs Rajasthan United FC on Discovery+

