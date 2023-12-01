NEROCA will take on Inter Kashi on Friday, December 1 in the I-League 2023-24. NEROCA vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). NEROCA vs Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘No-Show’ Gives East Bengal CFL Derby Walkover, Set for Runners-Up Finish in Calcutta Football League 2023

NEROCA vs Inter Kashi Live

Time to start the new month with renewed vigour and spirit! 💪🧡



We face NEROCA tonight in Kalyani in the I-League! Watch the game LIVE on Eurosport, Fancode and Indian Football YouTube channel! 👊#InterKashi #HarHarKashi #ILeague #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/RyAZrqle57— Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) December 1, 2023

