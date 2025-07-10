Inter Miami continued their winning streak in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025, notching up a comfortable victory over hosts New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Skipper Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Miami, finding the back of the net in the 27th minute. The Argentina maestro managed to score his second goal just nine minutes later, and handed Inter Miami a two-goal cushion ahead of the first-half whistle. Carles Gill did manage to find a consolation goal for the New England Revolution in the 80th minute, but it did not help overturn Miami's win. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Lionel Messi Stars In Inter Miami's Win

3️⃣ points secured ☑️ pic.twitter.com/oCWBk4n1IG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 10, 2025

