Manchester City came back from being 3-1 down to win a point in a pulsating draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, August 21. Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Calum Wilson scored for the hosts and at point of time, it looked like they might just cause an upset. But City did not give up and kept pushing and as a result, they walked off with a point with Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland adding to Ilkay Gundogan's opener. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Result:

FULL-TIME | We come away from St James' Park with a point 🤝 ⚫️ 3-3 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/M6MSrIQpVj — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2022

