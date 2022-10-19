PSG striker Neymar Junior congratulated Karim Benzema for winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or after a season where he played a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League victories. He said that the French international deserved to be the best player in the world. Meanwhile, Neymar claimed that his Brazil team-mate Vinicius Junior should have finished in the top three at the Ballon d'Or awards after he finished 8th spot.

See Neymar Jr’s Twitter post:

Benzema merecido 👏🏽👏🏽 craque!! Agora o Vini jr estar em 8 não dá 😂😂😂😂 Mínimo entre os 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022

