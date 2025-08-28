Newcastle United have been in the transfer window for quite some time now as they were searching for a forward with Alexander Isak wanting a way out to Liverpool. According to reports, they have finally secured a breakthrough a German striker Nick Woltemade has reportedly completed a move to Newcastle from VFB Stuttgart for €80m and add ons. Woltemade was heavily linked to Bayern Munich but Newcastle proposed a better package. The duration of his contract is yet undisclosed. Liverpool Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the English Giants Will Play In UEFA Champions League First Round.

Nick Woltemade Joins Newcastle United

🚨💣 BREAKING: Nick Woltemade to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement in place after official bid accepted. Fee over €80m plus add-ons, medical in England in the next 24 hours with travel being arranged right now. Long term deal agreed with Woltemade who says yes to #NUFC. ⚪️⚫️🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/rLVMuQFIpr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2025

