Liverpool will look to win the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 and the Premier League giants will be hopeful after they have their draw for the UCL league stages finalised. Real Madrid and a revamped Inter Milan are the only big clubs they are facing. Atletico Madrid can be hit or miss. They are also playing Marseille, PSV, Qarabag and Galatasaray. Liverpool defeated Real Madrid in the league stages in last edition and they will fancy their chances for a direct qualification this time. Real Madrid Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the Spanish Giants Will Play In UEFA Champions League First Round.

Liverpool Schedule in UCL 2025-26

Our #UCL league phase opponents are confirmed ✅ pic.twitter.com/jQulzkzeUs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2025

