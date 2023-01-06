NorthEast United are all set to face Bengaluru FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Throughout the season, the Highlanders have managed only one win and are at the bottom place in the ISL 2022-23 table. Bengaluru meanwhile are in ninth place with ten points from twelve matches. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide the live telecast of the match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into Disney+Hotstar. ISL Transfer News: Defender Alex Saji Joins NorthEast United FC on Loan for the Remainder of the Season From Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC On Star Sports

