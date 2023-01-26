Manchester United take another step towards their pursuit of lifting the Carabao Cup 20223 title as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the semifinal. They will now appear in the second leg at Old Trafford with a healthy lead in hand. Manchester United dominated the game throughout with in-form Manchester United opening the scoring. Wout Weghorst doubled the lead by scoring his first goal in the red devils jersey by scoring at the end of the first half. With just two minutes to go in the game, United captain Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 with a first-time strike to put the first leg to bed. Nottingham had scattered opportunities to score but couldn't capitalise on them. You can watch goal video highlights here.

Nottingham forest vs Manchester United Carabao Cup 2022-23 Result Details

It's advantage United ahead of next week's second leg 💪#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)