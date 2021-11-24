Javi Hernandez struck a brace and Aridai Carbera added a third as Odisha FC began their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a crucial win over Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. This win puts them at the third spot on the points table. For Bengaluru, the sole goalscorer was Alan Costa.

