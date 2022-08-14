Bayern Munich put eight goals past a miserable Barcelona side on this day, August 14 exactly two years ago in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians thrashed the Catalan outfit 8-2 in the European tournament. Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona loanee, scored two goals after coming off the match in the second half. It is the biggest defeat for Barcelona in the UCL history.

Watch Video of Davies' outrageous assist:

It's been two years and we're still not over this Phonzy madness 🤯 It's just outrageous 🤷‍♂️ #MiaSanMia @AlphonsoDavies pic.twitter.com/eHtL1hoz5s — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 14, 2022

See Pics of Bayern vs Barcelona UCL match:

It's exactly two years since THAT #UCL quarterfinal against Barcelona 💥 We all know what happened next 😍🏆#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/USjrCjyu3h — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)