Raphinha came to the rescue with a winner in the 85th minute as Barcelona, despite being reduced to 10 men, fought back to clinch a win over Osasuna and consolidate their top spot in La Liga 2022-23. The Catalan giants were down by a goal early with David Garcia giving Osasuna the lead in the sixth minute. Pedri pulled one back after the break before Raphinha found the net in the 85th minute to hand his side the win. However, this was not before Barcelona were reduced to 10 men when Robert Lewandowski was sent off after being shown a second yellow card. Gerard Pique, who was named on the bench, also was red-carded after he followed the referees into the tunnel and got involved in a verbal confrontation. You can watch goal video highlights of the match,

